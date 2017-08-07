Should the Buffalo Valley Golf Course be sold?

With Buffalo Valley and Pine Oaks Golf Course near University Parkway losing a combined $1.71 million between the 2012 and 2016 fiscal years, officials believe it makes better economic sense for the city to operate just one municipal course. And with Buffalo Valley located in Unicoi County, it’s the course the city is most likely to to part with.

Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin told the Press that finding a solution has become a priority for city leaders, and could entail selling, repurposing or gifting Buffalo Valley to another party.

Earlier this year, commissioners were presented with a plan to transform Buffalo Valley into a multi-field soccer complex. Consultants said in April it would cost $6 million to convert the 18-hole course into a complex with as many as six soccer fields.

Johnson City purchased Buffalo Valley in 1994 during the peak of golf’s popularity. Since that time, golf has seen a steady decline in the number of rounds played.

With golf courses not generating the kind of revenues they were expected to 20 years ago, many local governments are backing redevelopments that turn putting greens into shopping centers and gated communities. These projects generally produce more tax revenues for local governments than do golf courses.

Johnson City officials put out a call for possible buyers of its two municipal golf courses in 2008. That effort failed to generate any interest in purchasing Buffalo Valley or Pine Oaks and was soon abandoned.

We want to hear from you. Should Buffalo Valley be sold, or should the city redevelop the acreage for other recreational purposes?

