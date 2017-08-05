There's no excuse for shirking jury duty

Today, elected state or federal office holders are no longer automatically exempt from serving on a jury. The same goes for teachers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, practicing attorneys and physicians.

Tennessee’s jury service law makes no exception for a person’s age. In fact, the law only allows exemptions for people who can prove an extreme physical or financial hardship.

People once believed they could avoid getting a jury summons by not registering to vote. They would gladly give up one important civic responsibility to avoid being called for another.

Actually, court officials in Tennessee rely on a variety of public records from which to call prospective jurors. In many counties, Circuit Court clerks comb through driver’s license information and tax rolls to find names for jury service.

Those who fail to answer a jury summons can face a contempt of court charge and a $50 fine. Those penalties are often accompanied by a stern tongue-lashing from judges who have become impatient with Tennesseans who attempt to avoid their civic duty.

Those called for jury duty can expect few frills. Selection to a panel earns a juror a stipend of $10 a day plus mileage. Jurors also have their meals paid for by the state while they are on the job.

Serving as a juror is not always appreciated in our society. That’s unfortunate because jury duty is a vital civic responsibility essential for maintaining our system of justice. It is a job that must never be shirked.