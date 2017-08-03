Open records are good for business

We brought you one example of that last week when we reported on a vote by the Washington County Industrial Development Board to correct a 10-year-old clerical error in a tax incentive agreement with a manufacturer in Telford. Board members said a 100 new employees requirement should have been 58 in a payment in lieu of taxes — or PILOT — agreement with Nakatetsu Machining Technologies signed in November 2006.

Officials said the incorrect number was likely a case of copy and paste gone wrong when the board also signed a similar agreement with Koyo Bearings, which was supposed to bring at least 100 new jobs.

The clerical error went unnoticed from Nov. 28, 2006 until early 2016 That’s when Press Assistant News Editor Nathan Baker requested documentation from the county showing Nakatetsu and Koyo were meeting the requirements of the PILOT agreements, which entice companies to create jobs by giving them large discounts on property taxes.

A similar situation came up earlier this year when Johnson City Commissioners met with officials from NN Inc. to discuss what went wrong with another PILOT agreement. A mistake regarding a date in the original paperwork resulted in the metal bearings company owing the city $60,000 in property taxes after it failed to meet its employment goals.

City officials approved an agreement with NN in April 2014 requiring the company to maintain 80 percent of the 200 jobs promised in the agreement by the end of 2016. A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by the Press found the company had failed to meet that goal.

Baker learned the company only employed 64 employees at the end of last year, which is 136 fewer than the benchmark set in the PILOT agreement. As a result, the company’s full property tax assessment — which is currently set at 0 — should have increased to 68 percent.

Both cases show why proper oversight is needed, not only in the drafting of such economic incentives, but in their implementation. Taxpayers and elected officials must be kept informed of the progress being made under PILOT agreements.

And open records are the tool to seeing that those goals are met.