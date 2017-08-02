Reappraisals, tax hikes and simple honesty

As a result of state mandated property reappraisals, some governments have been delayed in setting new budgets for the new fiscal year, which began July 1. That includes Erwin, where the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to hike the town’s property taxes by 5 cents.

As Press staff writer Sue Quinn Legg reported in Tuesday’s paper, this year’s reappraisal slightly increased overall property values in Erwin. As a result, the town’s certified tax rate for the fiscal year was slated to drop from its current $1.41 to $1.397 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Instead, board members have agreed to raise the property tax rate to $1.447.

Tennessee law says that once reappraisals are completed, local governments must recertify their property tax rates. That requires the property tax rate to be adjusted — based on the amount of new dollars coming in — to match the amount collected under the last tax rate adopted by elected officials.

In years when property values have decreased, local governments have the option of raising the tax rate to recoup those lost dollars. If property values increase, the recertified tax rate is lowered.

Technically, it’s a hike to the property tax if a government claims new revenues without making such an adjustment to the rate. Some government officials, however, don’t see it that way.

Kudos to Erwin officials for being open and honest to taxpayers about their budget deliberations.