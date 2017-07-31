Should birth control equal reduced jail time?

In May, Benninfield signed an order that provides 30 days’ credit toward jail time for men who agree to free vasectomies. The same would have applied to women who receive free Nexplanon implants, which is a contraception that prevents pregnancies for up to four years.

County officials said 32 women and 38 men had signed up for the procedures.

Benningfield told reporters he decided to make the offer “to encourage them (inmates) to take personal responsibility and give them a chance, when they do get out, to not to be burdened with children.”

Meanwhile, an official with the ACLU of Tennessee argued the offer is unconstitutional and a form of coercion.

“We are pleased that Judge Benningfield rescinded his unconstitutional standing order that offered a 30-day jail credit to inmates in exchange for getting vasectomies or birth control implants,” Hedy Weinberg, the organization’s executive director, said in a statement released last week.”The Constitution protects people’s right to choose whether and when to procreate. The judge's initial order undermined this constitutional protection because it amounted to the government coercing people not to procreate.”

