A dog's life is not so bad these days

You seldom hear that remark now, possibly because a dog’s life isn’t so bad after all.

Most households have at least one and often two or three dogs. According to the internet, there are 69,926,000 dogs in the United States. That’s a lot of pets to care for.

Of course, almost everything is available for dogs. You can purchase such things as dog bikes, pet umbrellas, backseat hammocks and dog water fountains that keep their water supply cool all day, as well as automatic dog feeders.

Need clothes for your dog? You can purchase coats, socks, shoes, sweaters and even PJs for them. There are also pet cemeteries and obedience schools available when needed.

My first dog was named Teddy. I visited a friend on a farm when I was about 7 years old. The family dog had recently given birth to a big litter. My friend gave me one and I brought it home in a shoebox, so excited to have my first pet.

Things didn’t work out so well with my puppy because he barked all the time and chased cars. (There was no obedience training at that time.)

One night when my uncle came for a visit, my dad decided to send Teddy home with him so he could put him out in the country to find a better home. I was very sad and remember crying into the night over my departed pet.

My family did not have another pet until I was in high school. A friend gave my brother a little chihuahua and we all fell in love with it. We named it Sing because the people who had it would say, “You sweet little thing,” and it changed to Sing.

We also had a little black chihuahua we named Pudding. (We were very creative with the names of our pets.)

Later, when our children came along, they naturally wanted a dog. There were several who became part of our family for some time. They can remember their names better than I can — Rags, Wimpy and Salt, who was the smartest dog I have ever seen.

One of those dogs just showed up at our door one morning when the children and I had been home without my husband who was on a school trip out of town. Perhaps giving that dog a home made up for sending Teddy away to find another home.

Sadly, we sometimes see in the news where children are not cared for properly and live in horrible conditions. When these stories air I am amazed to see that many of these families have dogs.

It makes me wonder how they feed the dogs and take care of the children properly as well. They surely need to make sure the children come first.

With all the things that are available for dogs, they surely should be well cared for. To keep the dog population under control, they should be spayed and neutered.

All dogs should be treated with love and respect. After all they are “man’s best friends.”

Bonnie Simmerman of Jonesborough is a retired elementary school teacher. She can be reached at simmermanb@embarqmail.com.