Tennessee's newest state park is inspirational

The money will go to construct a 3,000-square-foot visitor center, two picnic shelters, a pedestrian bridge over Rocky Fork Creek and a maintenance building. The state Department of Economic and Community Development has also approved a water line extension to the park along Old Asheville Highway — from Clear Branch Road to Rocky Fork Road. Bids for that project will be opened on Aug. 18.

The water line extension, which will provide water service to an additional 50 homes along Old Asheville Highway, is being funded through a Community Development Block Grant and additional grant funding from Appalachian Regional and is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Work to protect Rocky Fork from development has been a collaborative effort. Kudos should go to officials from the Conservation Fund, local conservationists like David Ramsey and elected leaders like U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey and state House Speaker Beth Harwell, who all championed this project. Thanks to them, this scenic area — of which 60 percent is located in Unicoi County — will remain unspoiled. That means area residents will continue to enjoy fishing, hiking and mountain biking in Rocky Fork.

It’s not a stretch to describe the property as priceless in terms of its beauty and wildlife. Before Gov. Bill Haslam added Rocky Fork to the state’s park system in 2012, the acreage had been the largest single unprotected tract in the entire Southern Appalachian corridor.

Rocky Fork is home to Appalachian brook trout and habitat for six salamander species that aren’t found even in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Preserving these scenic vistas is important, not just to spur tourism and protect wildlife, but to inspire and feed the human soul. There’s no doubt Rocky Fork’s beautiful scenery will attract visitors from all over the nation seeking nourishment.