Would a sports science center benefit our region?

A week later, ETSU and city leaders led a potential investor — Integration Sports CEO Jeff Hsu — on a tour of a potential site to renovate the university’s new Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education. Press Staff Writer Zach Vance reported that the thinking before the trip to Asia was to build a new sports science facility on a city-owned 30-acre plot of land on West Market Street.

After spending 10 days in Asia, the stakeholders determined a foreign athlete exchange program could be speeded up by renovating an existing facility in Johnson City and have it serve as a sports science research facility until a new one is constructed.

“One of the things we did while we were there was sort of shift gears and try to figure out what could we could do right now,” Tomita told the Johnson City Press. “Because we’ve got a window of opportunity with the 2020 (Summer) Olympics.”

Hsu and ETSU officials began talking about the idea about five years ago when he met Dr. Mike and Meg Stone through a mutual friend enrolled in the couple’s sports education program. The Stones head the ETSU Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education, and are world-renowned for blending exercise physiology, sports medicine and coaching into an elite program.

Hsu said Asian athletes have already visited Northeast Tennessee to train, but he would like to a sports science facility established in time for the 2018, 2020 and 2022 Olympics, which are all being hosted by Asian companies.

