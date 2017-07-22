A whole month to 'scream for ice cream'

July is no exception. This is National Ice Cream Month, and that’s something that we can truly get behind.

Ice cream is as versatile as it is tasty. No hot apple pie is complete without a scoop of vanilla ice cream. And no decent summer dinner party should end without a serving of homemade peach ice cream.

There are so many ice cream flavors to enjoy and in so many ways. We can enjoy it as a milkshake, in a sundae or scooped into a waffle cone.

Yes, America has had a long and passionate love affair with ice cream. The frozen dish was introduced to the colonies by the first settlers of New York and was soon a favorite of many of the founders of this country, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin.

There may be a lot that divides us as a country these days, but polls say at least 90 percent of Americans really do “scream for ice cream.” So let’s celebrate this National Ice Cream Month by raising our spoons in appreciation of this frozen delight.