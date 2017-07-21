Those numbers are part of Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2017 Kids Count report, which saw Tennessee rise to a new high in the foundation’s annual rankings of the overall well-being of the state’s children. Tennessee has moved up three spots to 35th in the nation.

That’s very encouraging, as is the outstanding progress that has been made in Washington County. Even so, the report shows there is still much work to do to improve the lives of children statewide. One such area is health care.

While Tennessee’s health ranking has improved in the last year, the number of children without health insurance could threaten that improvement.

“During the 1990s, the state was on the forefront of health reform with the creation of the TennCare program,” TCCY Executive Director Linda O’Neal told the Press last month. “However, as other states have expanded coverage to their neediest working families, between 2010 and 2015 Tennessee dropped in ranking from ninth to 16th for children without health insurance.”

This is a key issue and one that Tennessee’s delegation in Congress should keep in mind as they debate the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Health Care Act. State legislators refused to expand Medicaid dollars for TennCare under Obamacare, and lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are now pushing a repeal/replace bill that would slash Medicaid dollars in the future. We ask U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker to consider how their actions on the repeal/replace issue will impact the most vulnerable of their constituents.