Protecting and nurturing free speech on campus

Perhaps there is no place better place to exercise this precious freedom than on the campus of an institution of higher learning. Universities are suppose to be places where civil exchanges on the issues are both welcomed and encouraged.

That’s why Tennessee lawmakers passed a new law — set to go into effect Jan. 1 — that reaffirms First Amendment protections for students, student organizations and faculty members while promoting access to these campus dialogues by third-party speakers — people who are not affiliated with the university — who are invited to campus by students or student organizations.

The Campus Free Speech Protection Act prevents universities from charging students and student organizations higher fees for security based on the speaker and disinviting speakers who have been invited by a student, student organization or faculty member because people consider them “offensive, immoral, indecent, disagreeable, conservative, liberal, traditional, radical or wrong-headed.”

The law was passed with the support of a wide and ideologically diverse coalition of groups from both the left and right. One those groups was the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, which hailed passage of the act in the recent edition of “The Vigil,” its monthly newsletter.

“The Campus Free Speech Protection Act reinforces the guarantees of free speech and expression, requiring public education institutions to give students ‘the broadest possible latitude’ to discuss issues,” the ACLU said.

Officials at East Tennessee State University and other state institutions still have a few months to work out the kinks in terms of how the new law will mesh with longstanding campus policies. Even so, the new law is not likely to drastically change the way free speech is currently handled on most campuses.

We must never forget that with free speech comes great responsibility. That means people who disagree with the message should remain respectful and civil in their protest. Violence and intimidation have no place in public discourse.