A lifesaving drug for opioid overdoses

According to a statement released by department officials: "During an opioid overdose, the victim will slowly drift into unconsciousness followed by respiratory arrest. Time is of the essence in these cases in order to prevent brain damage and/or death — minutes count.”

More than 300,000 people have died from opioid overdoses in the past 15 years, and it is estimated an equal number could die from overdoses in the next five years. In 2015, drug overdoses claimed the lives of 1,451 Tennesseans. Many of those lives might have been saved had the victim been administered naloxone.

Earlier this year, Tennessee lawmakers passed a law requiring all public and nonpublic schools to keep naloxone or another opioid antagonist on hand in at least two unlocked, but secure locations on campus.

It is money from taxpayers that is going to buy overdose drugs, and it is tax dollars that are paying for law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel to be trained on how to use them. If state and local prosecutors prevail in their lawsuits against the makers of these opioids, it is our hope that the settlement includes money not only to pay for treatment, but funds to cover the cost of naloxone and its administration.