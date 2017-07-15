Keep your eyes and ears open during wildfire season

While our part of Tennessee has enjoyed above-normal rainfall in the spring, this summer promises to bring much hotter and drier conditions. Officials say caution should always be exercised with all outdoor burning in Tennessee.

It’s been more than seven months since a wildfire barreled through Sevier County, burning more than 17,000 acres, killing 14 people, injuring another 200 people and destroying 2,400 businesses and homes in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

During wildfire season, anyone burning without a permit is subject to a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $50 fine. Homeowners can obtain a verbal burning permit by simply calling their local Division of Forestry office listed in the phone directory under state government between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Permits are generally good for 24 hours and can be issued for weekends.

Dry conditions point to the need for residents who live in rural or wooded areas — particularly near our national forests — to take the initiative in trying to protect their homes. That includes keeping 30-foot defensible spaces around structures, pruning shrubs and planting fire-resistant vegetation.

And fire officials recommend residents prepare and rehearse an evacuation plan in case they are forced to flee an area ravaged by wildfires. Homeowners should also keep their ears tuned for evacuation alerts during the wildfire season.

Tennessee officials say almost half the wildfires that occur annually are a result of arson, which is a Class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Those with information about any suspected arson activity should call the state Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline toll-free at 800-762-3017.

Some areas of the state are not likely to be issued burn permits until they have received substantial rainfall. When conditions improve, citizens should inquire about burn permits by calling their local Division of Forestry office. A directory of state forestry offices by county also can be found on the web at burnsafetn.org.