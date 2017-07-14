Roll up you sleeves and give blood

Of course, donors of all blood types are being asked to roll up their sleeves. Without significant blood donations, one serious traffic accident could wipe out local supplies.

You can help by donating blood today at the Johnson City office of the American Red Cross, 818 Sunset Drive. Call 800-733-2767, or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

You can also donate at the Marsh Regional Blood Center, 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City. Call 408-7500 or 679-4669 or visit marshblood.com to learn more.

To donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in general good health.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids on the day of your donation and remember to include iron-rich foods in your diet before giving blood.