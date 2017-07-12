We should be addressing infrastructure needs today

Crumbling infrastructure is a serious problem. Aging roads, bridges and schools present a public safety hazard. Inadequate water supplies pose real obstacles to the health and economic well-being of many communities.

Hidden community benefits like sewer and water systems can be a hard sell even in the best of times, but today’s political climate makes the prospect of approaching strapped taxpayers with costly projects even less palatable to government officials. And with state and federal funding help for infrastructure dropping, local officials must find ways to shoulder more of the burden through local revenues.

A recent report by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations finds Washington County needs public infrastructure improvements totaling more $836.7 million. Press staff writer Brandon Paykamian reports the county's top three areas of need are $227.8 million for transportation; $194.2 million for water and wastewater; and $176.3 million for post-secondary education.

President Donald Trump has called for an ambitious $1 trillion funding program to upgrade this country’s infrastructure. The president has proposed his infrastructure package be financed through both public and private funds. Given all the distractions that plague the Trump administration these days, we doubt such a plan will become a realty anytime soon.

Our best hope is that elected officials from the courthouse to the statehouse will do a better job of deciding which projects should go to the top of the list and how they will be paid for. And politicians must do a better job of making the case for these infrastructure improvements to taxpayers who feel they are already being asked to do too much.

It’s time for all public officials to begin serious planning and prioritizing for the future. Failure to do so will leave the next generation of Americans without the schools, roads and public utilities it will need to compete in the global economy.