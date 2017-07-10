What can schools do to hire better bus drivers?

In fact, five drivers have been dismissed since November. Applicants who have been charged with drug, alcohol or assault offenses don’t make the cut, and drivers who have had serious traffic violations within the past three years won’t be considered for employment.

Washington County pays its school bus drivers roughly $12,000 a year. Drivers are also eligible to be enrolled in the school system’s insurance plan after a year of work.

Unlike Johnson City Schools, which sees its transportation services operated by the city’s Transit System, most county school systems have the headache of not only buying and maintaining school buses, but hiring people to drive them.

Finding and keeping the right individuals behind the wheel is not always easy. Low pay and poor benefits may be part of the problem, but they are not the only factors. Many would-be bus drivers say they don’t want to deal with the disciplinary problems that plague school systems both large and small.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed a law — proposed by Gov. Bill Haslam — to raise the minimum age to be a school bus driver in Tennessee from 21 to 25 and require enhanced training for those drivers.

