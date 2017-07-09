It's time to revisit year-round school calendar

School officials said state budget cuts to local school funding and a drop in enrollment for the two week-long intersessions were major factors in the decision to return all schools to a traditional calendar. The move left some parents unhappy. One mother told board members the vote to return to a traditional calendar was a “sad day for working families who will have to find child care for their children all summer.”

Other parents, however, said they were pleased to see South Side and Woodland return to a calendar with a summer break. Some said the year-round schedule often interfered with their family vacation plans.

Although their vote to end the year-round calendar was unanimous, board members said they had mixed feelings about the move. Several even suggested the school system might want to revisit the issue at a later date. We believe that time is now.

With the changing of the guard at the central office, there might not be a better time to take another look at a year-round calendar. Would such a schedule better serve students and parents today? Can the funding issues be resolved?

These are all questions school officials should be asking during this summer break.