Even so, there are things we can do to make ourselves as comfortable as possible in these sweltering conditions. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer the following advice for dealing with the humidity and heat of the season:

• Drink more fluids. If must be you outside working or exercising, drink two to four glasses of cool fluids every hour.

• Do not drink fluids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar. These actually cause you to lose more body fluid.

• Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

• Stay indoors, if at all possible. If you do not have air conditioning, seek out a building that will give you a few hours of respite from the heat.

• Never leave a child or a pet inside a closed, parked vehicle.

• The heat is especially dangerous for the old and those with very serious health problems. If you have an elderly neighbor or know someone who might be at risk, it’s a good idea to visit them a few times a day to observe them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

• Make sure your pets have plenty of water and shade.