Take a bite out of a speeder's wallet

We routinely hear of motorists stopped for going more than double the posted speed limit. If convicted of this Class A misdemeanor, the driver faces a fine and costlier auto liability premiums.

Nonetheless, many of these speeders will go on to repeat the crime — often on the very same streets.

Too many drivers seem content to exceed the speed limit, not only on the interstate, but on residential streets as well. Many offenders don’t stop to consider that their careless action can result in injury or even death to a pedestrian or another driver. Racing through neighborhoods also puts children at play in danger. Distracted driving — such as texting or talking on a phone — only compounds the problem.

That’s why local law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to slow down and pay attention to their surroundings as they travel through city neighborhoods this summer. The Johnson City Police Department is also cautioning drivers to be mindful that the speed limit for all residential streets in Johnson City is 25 mph.

Maybe, just maybe, the threat of a ticket will convince speeding drivers to slow down. Driving the speed limit is not only safer, but it is also easier on the wallet.

If you are worried about drivers exceeding the speed limit in your neighborhood, contact the JCPD at 434-6125.