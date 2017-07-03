Should Washington County pay volunteer firefighters?

More than a few volunteer fire departments in our region will sell fireworks during this Fourth of July holiday to help pay the bills.

There's another concern that plagues rural fire departments — finding and keeping volunteers to answer calls. Volunteer fire chiefs in Washington County raised the issue last month at a meeting with the county's Public Safety Committee.

Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charlie Baines, president of the Washington County Association of Fire Chiefs, said times have changed when it comes to providing firefighting services to rural areas.

“Used to, we had a lot of farmers and people who worked on their own and they’d be around during the day,” Baines said. “We had a lot more volunteers. The way it’s got now, everybody’s gone out and got better jobs — we just don’t have the people to run the call.”

To remedy that, the Public Safety Committee has proposed a $445,000 plan to fund 12 paid firefighters, which would result in two paid positions at each of Washington County's volunteer fire departments. County Mayor Dan Eldridge told county commissioners last month that he and Greg Matherly, the chairman of the County Commission, would be exploring ways to fund the paid firefighter plan as a recurring budget expense.

According to a 2013 report on the subject by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, counties have the power under state law to establish "fire tax districts with differential property tax rates" to assist nonprofit fire departments in rural areas. Meanwhile, property taxes in municipalities like Johnson City pay for professional firefighting services for city residents.

We want to hear from you. Should Washington County fund paid firefighters for volunteer departments?

Send your comments to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification purposes.