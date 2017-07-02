Gettysburg Address is a short speech that is long on ideas

He was among a number of dignitaries that gathered in Gettysburg to dedicate the battlefield as a national cemetery. It was here that Lincoln forged his place as one of this nation’s greatest presidents.

His speech, now known as the Gettysburg Address, was less than 275 words — about the length of a letter to the editor. Lincoln followed a renowned speaker, who had delivered a two-hour speech that was in keeping with the oratory style of the day.

It took Lincoln less than two minutes to give his address, which disappointed many who were expecting to hear much more from the president. His speech may have been brief, but Lincoln’s words were long on ideas that have inspired generations of Americans.

We thought it would be proper today to reprint that speech to begin our Independence Day celebrations this week.

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.

It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.