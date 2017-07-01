Tips on how to avoid congestion at busy intersections

This problem can be seen at the intersection of State of Franklin Road and West Market Street, as well as University Parkway and State of Franklin Road. (In the case of the northbound ramp to Interstate 26 at University Parkway, traffic generally stacks up in the left lane which must merge into the right lane.)

These intersections are sometimes blocked by cars stranded in the intersection during a signal change. The reason is that while there are double left-turn lanes at these intersections, only one is being used.

That’s because the first cars to reach the intersection are stacking up in a single lane. This also blocks access to the other turn lane. There is a simple solution to this problem, but it is one that requires drivers to use both common sense and courtesy.

Drivers should yield to merging motorists. Many fender benders and traffic snarls could be prevented if they did so.

It is not just signalized intersections where this problem occurs. It can also be seen at Peoples Street and Greenline Drive, where the configuration of the intersection makes it difficult to stop traffic in either direction for any period of time with a traffic signal because doing so would result in traffic backing up on State of Franklin Road and at other intersections.

That’s where the lowly four-way stop comes in. Long castigated by some drivers as a poor way of controlling traffic, three- or four-way stops can be a very efficient way of moving traffic through busy intersections.

The law says the first car to make a stop at the three- or four-way intersection has the right of way. Each car, in turn, beginning on the right of the first car through the intersection has the right of way. Some drivers, however, have a problem waiting for their turn at these intersections.

A few drivers even believe it is permissible to follow the car in front of them through the intersection, even if it is not their turn. This is a violation of the law, not to mention just being plain rude.