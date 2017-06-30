Leave fireworks to the professionals on July Fourth

The noise from these pyrotechnics can result in lost sleep for residents, terrified pets and the remains of bottle rockets littering front lawns and the roofs of homes.

A word of warning: You are breaking the law if you celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks inside the city of Johnson City. Ordinance 11-139 of the Johnson City Municipal Code reads:

1) It shall be unlawful for any person to sell or offer for sale, or keep in stock, or give away, within the city, or one (1) mile thereof, any firecracker, cannon cracker, torpedo, Roman candle, sky rocket, pin wheel or any fireworks of any nature whatsoever, or any toy pistol or toy cannon, discharged by percussion caps by percussion caps and gunpowder or other means.

2) No person shall sell, possess or use fireworks of any description within the city; provided, that this section shall not apply to wholesale dealers and jobbers who may possess fireworks for sale to merchants; provided, further, that this section shall not apply to fairs, shows and exhibitors who desire to give fireworks displays for the amusement of the public; provided, that such displays shall be given under the joint supervision of the exhibitor and the city police department so as to protect the health and welfare of the public, but no such fireworks display shall be given without a permit from the city recorder.

Johnson City is among a number of municipalities in Tennessee that restrict the sale and use of fireworks. There is no exception — not even for Independence Day or New Year’s Eve. If you are found in possession of fireworks in Johnson City, police say they will confiscate them and issue you a citation.

It’s best to leave the fireworks to the professionals. One good way to do that is by attending the 32nd annual Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on Tuesday at Johnson City’s Freedom Hall Civic Center.