You can help plan the next Tweetsie Trail project

The award recognizes the city’s outstanding initiatives to improve the efficiency, accessibility, affordability and sustainability of transportation systems in Tennessee. The Tweetsie Trail provides opportunities for walking, running and bicycling.

It also offers access to many local public schools, East Tennessee State University and Sycamore Shoals State Park, as well as to local businesses and residential areas. Amenities along the trail include benches, informational signs describing the history and geology of the area, mile markers, pedestrian crosswalks, bike racks and pavilions.

Area residents already know the Tweetsie Trail is a true winner, and while it’s good to see state officials recognize that, there’s still more work to do. As Press staff writer Zach Vance reported recently, Johnson City residents have an opportunity to weigh in on the development of other recreational and transportation projects in our region.

The Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Organization is now collecting comments from citizens regarding its Long Range Transportation Plan. The plan will cover areas of Johnson City, Jonesborough, Bluff City, Elizabethton, Unicoi and Watauga, as well as portions of Washington, Carter, Sullivan and Unicoi counties. You have until July 31 to submit your suggestions for a new walking trail, bicycle route or road project.

Officials say such comments are important to gauge the interest in a number of specific projects, including the proposed 30-mile Overmountain Victory Trail between Abingdon, Virginia, and Sycamore Shoals.

Comments can be submitted in writing via email to jcmpo@jcmpo.org or by mail to MTPO Coordinator, 137 W. Market St., Johnson City, TN 3760.