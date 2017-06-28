Don't trample on this state's scenic beauty

We also caution nature lovers to take care not to spoil these scenic views with thoughtless behavior. That means properly disposing of all water bottles, food containers and other trash that you might have in hand.

And mind your cigarette butts. They are not biodegradable, and no one wants to see them littering the grass or pavement.

We all must be careful not to trample or pollute the very nature we wish to enjoy. Take for example the congestion caused by traffic to a very popular scenic area of East Tennessee. The Cades Cove district in Townsend is one of the most visited areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

More than two million visitors jam the Cades Cove Loop Road annually to enjoy the foliage and wildlife. Unfortunately, the exhaust from all these cars is not healthy for the environment.

Thankfully, the Cades Cove Loop Road is closed to vehicle traffic every Wednesday and Saturday until 10 a.m. from early May to late September, as well as every Saturday in December until noon. During this time, visitors are encouraged to walk or bike the roadway without worrying about cars blocking their way.

Park officials should consider more options that would allow visitors to enter the district without their cars. Some have suggested a rail or bus system to take visitors on an 11-mile tour of Cades Cove. Another idea would be to develop trails specifically for those who wish to bike or hike the district.

Regardless of the option, park officials must take steps to reduce the auto traffic into Cades Cove while making it possible for visitors to continue to enjoy the area.