Should the mayor take a stand on climate accord?

But don't expect Johnson City Mayor David Tomita to join them anytime soon. When local residents asked the mayor to sign an agreement for the city to abide by the Paris accord, Tomita declined.

“Quite honestly, I have no idea what it is," Tomita said. "It’s really not the mayor’s job to speak independently of the commission."

The job of mayor in Johnson City is mostly ceremonial and carries no strong executive powers. Commissioners appoint one of themselves to serve in the role and to preside over meetings.

Recently, Tomita told Press staff writer Zach Vance that he and his colleagues on the City Commission try to "spend time on things we can actually accomplish.” He said the city doesn't need "an agreement signed in France, or legislation enacted in Washington, D.C., or Nashville to tell Johnson City how to act on a lot of things, this being one of them."

When the president announced his decision to scrap this country's involvement in the Paris agreement, the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda issued a statement — signed by 61 mayors across the country — that read: “We will continue to lead. We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. We will buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks.

"We will increase our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, create a clean energy economy and stand for environmental justice. And if the president wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks.”

Meanwhile, Tomita told the Press he believes Johnson City has "been an environmentally conscious city for a long time.” He noted Johnson City was the first municipality in Tennessee to offer curbside recycling and among the first to add hybrid cars to it's fleet.

Tell us what you think. Should Tomita have joined other mayors in expressing support for the Paris climate agreement?

Send your comments to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification purposes.