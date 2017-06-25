Protecting the final resting places of the dead

Press staff writer Luna Brewer reported earlier this month that West Lawn’s oversight board will host a comedic one-act play, “The Slab Town District Convention,” to help fund the fencing project. The production will be held at Grace Temple Church Eternal Life Center, 208 Garden Drive, on Aug. 12.

VIP tickets will cost $25 and regular tickets will be $15 with discounts for students with ID, senior citizens and groups of four or more.

It is up to the living to protect the dignity of the dead by preserving their final resting places. Unfortunately, for caretakers of many local cemeteries, this work represents a constant struggle against time, nature and vandals. It’s the latter that is particularly disturbing.

It’s amazing how often this newspaper hears from local residents who say the grave of a loved one has been molested.

Most of the complaints concern flowers and their vases taken from the cemetery. Other residents report having found headstones overturned or otherwise vandalized.

Rest in peace should mean exactly that. People who vandalize graves or steal items from cemeteries should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Catching them in the act, however, is the difficult part.

If you see any unusual activity near a cemetery, don’t hesitate to call 911 and report it. It’s time to drag these creeps out of the shadows.