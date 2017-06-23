Animal abuse registry helps prevent sad stories

The story of Luna, who was 12 weeks old when she was adopted from the Johnson City/ Washington County Animal Shelter in 2015, is one of them. As Press Senior Reporter Becky Campbell reported earlier this month, a Facebook post about Luna’s fate created an outcry on social media.

Investigators say a dog’s long-rotted carcass was discovered by a landlord in Johnson City while he was cleaning out a vacant condo. The animal was identified as Luna, and the former tenant of the condo was later cited for animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty and abandonment.

Animal control officials believe the dog died from starvation and neglect.

As often happens in such cases, questions were raised as to the vetting process the animal shelter uses to place animals into good homes. Certainly, shelter officials do their best to make sure dogs and cats are adopted by responsible and caring individuals, but it’s not always an exact science.

Animal welfare officials do have one tool to help them identify people with a history of animal cruelty. Tennessee legislators passed a law in 2015 to post the names of convicted animal abusers on an online registry, similar to the state’s existing registry of sexual offenders.

The registry includes the names and addresses of those convicted of aggravated animal cruelty or felony animal fighting. First-time offenders spend two years on the registry. A second conviction lands an offender on the registry for five years.

Dogs and cats can’t speak for themselves. That’s why it is up to us to be their voices. If you suspect an animal is a victim of neglect or abuse, please report it to your nearest animal control or law enforcement agency.