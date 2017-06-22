Public transit is a vital service for our region

Officials with the First Tennessee Human Resources Agency were told a new funding mechanism — called “Critical Trips” — will allow NET Trans to continue operating in areas that had been in jeopardy of losing that service. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials say the funds will be available on a recurring basis, with the state asking for a dollar-for-dollar match from local sources.

Candace Gump, FTHRA’s transportation director, told Press staff writer Zach Vance that the local match would be covered using funding generated through NET Trans’ services combined with funding allocated via local governments to the agency.

“Now, we have ongoing reoccurring funding to provide service in the urbanized areas outside of the city limits,” Gump said. The transit agencies in each city, (like Johnson City Transit System), provide the service within the city limits.”

Public transportation is not available to many residents of our area. Other than bus routes offered by the Johnson City Transit System, a ride in an automobile is the only way many local residents have for getting to and from work.

Among the regular riders of public transit are single mothers on their way to work or school, elderly residents who have no other way to get to the doctor or to the grocery store and college students who save money for their education by taking the bus.

Public transportation is a key component in economic development. Companies often look to communities with viable public transportation networks as potential sites for relocation. And it is a vital service in terms of helping people move off public assistance programs.