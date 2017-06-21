Professional baseball play returns to Johnson City

The ceremonial first pitch is at 7 p.m. at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The Cardinals hope to see a repeat of the success the team enjoyed last year under the new management of Boyd Sports. In addition to winning the Appalachian League championship, the Cardinals also set a single-season franchise record for ticket sales.

The franchise also reaped the financial rewards of a major stadium renovation that included the addition of The Perch, a party deck situated along the left field line. Boyd officials plan to keep the ballpark busy with events scheduled throughout the summer.

The Appy League has become an important institution in Johnson City and in the other nine cities of the league. It is truly a reminder of what baseball really should be about.

The rookie league is made up of franchises from relatively small towns in Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina, and those who attend games regularly are die-hard fans who are absolutely devoted to their respective teams.

The Appalachian League is an innocent introduction to professional baseball. It is also a genuine point of civic pride and an economic generator for Johnson City and other franchise cities.