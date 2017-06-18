Get to know your family's health history

Knowing your family’s medical history is as important as knowing your genealogy. Hypertension is as common in some families as high cheek bones and red hair. Knowing this is helpful to both you and your medical providers.

The American Medical Association says gathering a complete and accurate family medical history is becoming more important as genetic medicine explains more diseases. Once a patient realizes the connection to certain conditions within his family, he should seek more personal information regarding his risk to develop particular diseases.

Knowing whether your family’s history contains such common ailments as high blood pressure, diabetes or cancer, as well as sickle cell anemia and other specific genetic disorders, can help health care providers properly assess your risk factors, suggest preventive measures and develop treatment plans.

The U.S. National Library of Medicine says a complete family medical record should include information from three generations of relatives, including children, brothers and sisters, parents, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, grandparents and cousins.