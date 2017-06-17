Reading can help prevent 'brain drain' this summer

They might be TV screens, or they could be computer screens. More than likely, however, it will be a smartphone screen. It doesn’t have to be this way. Encourage a child you know to put down the digital device and pick up a book.

Show him or her how reading can open the door to a universe of new ideas and experiences. A good place to get started on that journey is the Johnson City Public Library.

The library offers a number of summer programs for kids from preschool to high school. To learn more, call the library at 434-4458 or visit jcpl.net.

Diving into a good book is a productive alternative to wading in the intellectual shallows of the internet, social media and video games. And for goodness sake, encourage children to go outside to read.

Scientists say too many children are spending sunny afternoons indoors in front of one of those screens we mentioned earlier. As a result, some children suffer from a vitamin D deficiency.