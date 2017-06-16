Going purple to call attention to Alzheimer's disease

Researchers say more than 5 million people in this country are now living with Alzheimer’s — a progressive disease that robs patients of their most precious memories and intellect before finally claiming their lives.

More than 110,000 Tennesseans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Even more Americans — primarily baby boomers — will be diagnosed with the disease in the next decade.

That means the number of Americans diagnosed with the disease could quadruple by 2050. Officials say such an increase would place a heavy burden on health care systems and caregivers around the world.

As Press staff writer Brandon Paykamian reported last week, the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people across the region to join it and other support organizations in “painting their towns purple” to raise awareness of the disease on Wednesday. Known as “The Longest Day,” the Alzheimer’s Association holds the event annually on the summer solstice to educate the public on Alzheimer’s and raise funds for research and treatment of the disease.

It is not only those who are afflicted with this insidious disease who suffer. So do their spouses, children and other family members who often serve as primary caregivers to Alzheimer’s patients.

Alzheimer’s takes a heavy toll on caregivers, many of whom are still working full time and raising children. These care providers are subject to great stress that can lead to their own health problems.

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s can be a 24-hour-a-day job. Caregivers often find themselves in denial about the disease, such as discounting how far the disease has progressed in a loved one. Those who care for an Alzheimer’s patient might also express anger that no cure for the disease exists, or find themselves feeling anxious or depressed by the duty they have undertaken.

Thankfully, there are support groups in the area that can lend a hand to those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s. For more information on where to find a support group or how to get involved in The Longest Day, visit alz.org or go to its Facebook page at facebook.com/ fightalz.