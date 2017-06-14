Fly the American flag with honor and respect

Flag Day is not a federal holiday, so it doesn’t always get the respect it deserves. In fact, some calendars don’t even mark Flag Day for observance.

That may be the reason so many Americans forget to display their flags on this date. You will undoubtedly see more flags unfurled on Independence Day.

In fact, the Fourth of July may be the only time of the year when many Americans raise a flag at their homes.

If you are going to hoist a flag, then you should follow proper etiquette in doing so. Some tips from the U.S. Flag Code include:

• When displayed from a staff projecting horizontally or at an angle from a window sill, balcony, or front of a building, the union of the flag should be seen at the peak of the staff.

• The American flag must be flown above all other flags on the same pole.

• The flag should only be flown in a respectable condition. Torn or tattered flags should not be displayed.

• Only all-weather flags should be flown during inclement weather.

• A flag may only be displayed for 24 hours if it is properly illuminated at night.

Finally, there are also some very specific rules for disposing of a tattered or torn flag. The U.S. Flag Code instructs: “The flag, when it is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Afterwards, the ashes should be buried in a ceremony.