Should Tennessee sue opioid manufacturers?

Press staff writer Zach Vance reported earlier this month that Harwell has written a letter to state Attorney General Herbert Slatery asking him to to take similar legal action. Tennessee has the second-highest number of opioid prescriptions per capita in the nation.

The five manufacturers listed as defendants in DeWine’s suit are: Purdue Pharma, which sold OxyContin; Endo Health Solutions, which sold Percocet, Percodan and Opana; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and its subsidiary, which sold Actiq and Fentora; Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which sold Duragesic and Nucynta; and Allergan, which sold Kadian, Norco and several generic opioids.

“As in Ohio, the opioid crisis has severely impacted the state of Tennessee, both in terms of its human toll and the financial burden on families and local and state governments,” Harwell wrote in her letter to Slatery. “Therefore, I am asking you to review the lawsuit filed by General DeWine and consider taking similar legal action, if appropriate, in Tennessee.”

