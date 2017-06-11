Smile! You know it’s really good for you

That’s why Gov. Bill Haslam has proclaimed this Smile Power Week in Tennessee to call attention to the importance of healthy smiles. The Tennessee Charitable Care Network and Delta Dental of Tennessee will be joining together to promote better oral health practices in our state.

Sadly, some Tennesseans have little to smile about. Studies show that 20 percent of Tennessee adults between the ages of 18 and 64 have lost six or more teeth because of decay, infection or gum disease. That number is two times more than the national average.

In Johnson City, there is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to restoring healthy smiles to people who can’t afford dental care. Lisa Eggers, executive director of Keystone Dental Care, says the power of a smile can be transformative, and that is why her group is doing all it can to help to bring dental care to those who need it.

Medical researchers say smiling can help with stress and lower your heart rate. In fact, smiles that engage your eye and mouth muscles have the most positive impact on both your mood and overall physical health.

You can help Keystone Dental Care continue its valuable work by making a donation online at keystonedentaljc.com, or by mail to Keystone Dental Care Inc., 603 Bert Street, Box 12, Suite 206, Johnson City, TN. 37601.