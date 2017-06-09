Never leave a child alone in a parked car

That’s why Tennessee and other states have implemented Good Samaritan laws. As of July 1, 2014, you can legally break a window or otherwise forcibly enter a parked car in Tennessee without legal reprisal if you have “a good-faith belief” your actions will help a child who might suffer “harm if not immediately removed from the vehicle.”

Leaving unsupervised children inside parked cars at this time of the year (or any time, for that matter) is just asking for trouble. Experts say children are especially vulnerable to heat stress.

Most parents would never purposefully subject their children to such harm. Even so, a child is often left in a car because of a parent’s forgetfulness.

KidsandCars.org offers the following tips to parents to help remind them to always check the back seat:

• Put something you’ll need like your cell phone, handbag or employee ID on the floor board in the back seat.

• Make it a habit of always opening the back door of your vehicle every time you reach your destination to make sure a child has not been left behind.

• Keep a large stuffed animal in the child’s car seat when it’s not occupied. When the child is placed in the seat, put the stuffed animal in the front seat. It will serve as a visual

reminder that a child is in the safety seat.

It is also important never to leave a dog or other pet unattended inside a hot car. They, like children, are also vulnerable to heatstroke.