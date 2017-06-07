'Dark money' makes its way into state races

According to the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, this so-called “dark money” flows even faster in state elections than it does in federal races. Its study found that just 29 cents of every $1 of independent political spending going to state and local races in 2014 could be tracked easily to its original individual donor.

The National Institute on Money in State Politics and the Center for Public Integrity released a joint report in 2014 that gave a failing grade to Tennessee’s campaign finance laws. That’s because Tennessee is one of 36 states with campaign finance disclosure laws so weak that dark money from outside groups, such as nonprofit issues-oriented groups and big-spending political action committees, often go unreported in state elections.

It’s also troubling to learn that the two boards responsible for enforcing Tennessee’s anemic finance and campaign ethics laws have few oversight powers. The (Nashville) Tennessean reported last week that the state Registry of Election Finance and the Tennessee Ethics Commission have collected just 21 percent of the total $730,000 they have levied in civil penalties since 2010.

The deficiencies in Tennessee’s laws come as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s “Citizens United” decision. That ruling has led to practically unlimited spending by individuals, corporations and labor unions in federal races. What has gone unnoticed by some, however, is how the Supreme Court’s decision impacts states.

As a result of weak local regulations, shadowy groups are now able to go virtually undetected as they spend big money in state and local races. Dark money is something that many Tennessee legislators don’t want to talk about. It’s a problem that doesn’t make the headlines. Nonetheless, it’s a problem.