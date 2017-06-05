Is college tuition too high in Tennessee?

The board’s Financial Committee met recently to recommend increases to maintenance fees (tuition) and other mandatory fees for student activities, athletics and programs. The hike adds $111 per semester to in-state undergraduates’ bills and $61 per semester for mandatory programming fees.

Out-of-state students will pay $287 more per semester for tuition, as well as see a similar hike for programming fees. Tuition for graduate in-state and out-of-state students will also rise by 3.18 percent per semester — $127 and $227, respectively.

Baker reports the increases in programming fees will allow ETSU to create a $40 facilities fee to pay for campus renovation projects, increase the technology access fee by $8 to upgrade the campus’ computer network and add $13 to the student activity fee for library security upgrades and new intramural and outdoor programs at the Center for Physical Activity.

Public universities in Tennessee haven’t seen an increase in their state funding in 30 years, and they’re not going to see any more money coming from Nashville in the near future.

Meanwhile, the costs to attend a state university have more than doubled in the last decade. Tuition increases (and hefty increases in student activity fees) have been needed to make up for a major decline in state tax dollars going to higher education.

ETSU’s Board of Trustees will vote on the latest proposed tuition hike at its meeting on Friday.

Tell us what you think. Has Tennessee reached a tipping point when it comes to offering affordable higher education?

Send your comments to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification purposes.