What street should be named for Martin Luther King Jr.?

Bristol has one. Kingsport has one. Why doesn’t Johnson City?

Over the years, there has been talk of naming a street in Johnson City to honor the Civil Rights leader. Unfortunately, that’s all it has been — just talk.

As Press staff writer Zach Vance reported earlier this week, the Johnson City/ Washington County Chapter of the NAACP wants to rename a 3.5-mile portion of North State of Franklin Road — from the Bristol Highway to Sunset Drive — as Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Johnson City Planning Committee will take up the issue at its meeting on June 13.

“This isn’t a black thing, this is a community thing,” local NAACP President Ralph Davis said Tuesday. “This is what history is about and it’s all coming together.”

He’s correct. Dr. King’s work was about equality, fairness and unity. The Civil Rights movement benefited all Americans — regardless of race or religion.

Perhaps some Americas have forgotten that, or maybe they never truly believed it at all. We hope the idea of naming a city street for Dr. King will generate the kind of unity and honest dialogue in our community that the slain Civil Rights champion often spoke about.

There are certainly many key issues to be considered. The cost of changing mailing and 911 addresses and the impact on residents and businesses along that stretch of North State of Franklin are chief among them.

Do you agree with the NAACP’s proposal? Is there another Johnson City street you think should be renamed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?

