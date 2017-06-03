Rabies tags are more than a fashion accessory

This strain is generally considered to be the most dangerous because raccoons are more likely than other rabies carriers to come into contact with people and their pets. The rabies virus can be transmitted through the nervous system of any mammal. Without early treatment, death usually occurs within days of the onset of symptoms.

Vaccination of pets has helped to curb the tide of rabies in the United States. Before 1960, a majority of rabies cases involved dogs and cats. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 90 percent of rabies cases reported today come from wildlife.

Vaccinating domestic animals is more than just a good idea — it’s the law. Tennessee requires all dog and cats older than 12 weeks be vaccinated against rabies.

And remember the tag that comes with a vaccination is more than a fashion statement. When attached (as required by law) to your pet’s collar, it lets people know the animal has had a rabies shot.

Those tags can also reunite lost pets with their owners with the help of a resource developed by the Tennessee Department of Health. If you find a stray animal wearing its TDH rabies vaccination tag, you can go to the department’s website (tn.gov/health) to search for the veterinarians who vaccinated the animal.

“We’ve received excellent cooperation from veterinarians across the state who understand the emotional toll of losing a beloved pet and are eager to help return missing dogs and cats to their owners,” TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner said in a news release earlier this year. “Those who find a pet can simply look up the TDH rabies tag number on our website to find the vet who administered the vaccination. That vet can, in turn, use the tag number to identify the owner and be part of the reunion process.”