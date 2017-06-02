Learn what to do to help a heart attack victim

These survivors are likely to have had their heart attacks in a public place. These public places — a school, shopping mall or sports arena — are also likely to have had an automated electronic defibrillator on hand. The availability of an AED can sometimes mean the difference between life or death for victims of cardiac arrest.

That’s one of the reasons Tennessee lawmakers passed a law in 2004 making sure that all AEDs placed in public or private buildings are identified and registered with the local 911 communications center.

Still, it’s troubling to find that some of these life-saving devices have not been properly registered as required by state law. According to the American Heart Association, a victim will die if normal heart rhythm isn’t restored within minutes.

The faster an AED is located and used on a patient suffering cardiac arrest, the better the chances of survival.

While the defibrillators can be lifesavers should someone go into sudden cardiac arrest, they are useless unless first responders know where to find them.

And you don’t have to be a doctor or even a paramedic to aid someone in a medical emergency, but it does help to have a basic knowledge of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. That’s where a lifesaving course can make the difference.

In recent years, the American Heart Association has adopted hands-only CPR rules that forgo mouth-to-mouth contact and call for 100 compressions on the chest per minute.

Learning CPR and other lifesaving skills is just a mouse click away with an internet-assisted learning program offered by the American Red Cross. You can learn more about this program by going to redcross.org.