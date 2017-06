Be an advocate for a child trapped in the legal system

CASA assists in the investigation of child abuse and neglect cases for local juvenile courts. In 2016, CASA volunteers stood up for more than 300 local child abuse and neglect victims in Washington, Unicoi and Greene counties.

It is important work and the organization is always in need of more volunteers to help carry out its mission.

The goal of CASA volunteers is to see that every child is placed in a safe and stable home. It is a task that well-trained CASA volunteers have been performing locally since 1985.

More than 3 million children a year are reported abused or neglected in the United States. These are good children who, through no fault of their own, often become trapped in an already burdened judicial system that is swamped by a heavy caseload.

It’s because of the work CASA volunteers do that many children have gone from abuse and neglect to safe and nurturing homes. Workers from the state Department of Children’s Services are often so buried under cases that they find themselves unable to devote the kind of time they would like to the children they serve.

CASA is a cost-effective approach to dealing with children who may be at risk. The organization would like to do more, but it needs help from you to do so. CASA is looking for community leaders to serve as members of its board of directors. It also needs more volunteers to help act as case workers.

The job of CASA volunteers is to investigate the child’s home environment and talk to neighbors and school officials whenever possible. And remember, these CASA volunteers are ordinary people like you from a variety of backgrounds.

Sadly, only one-third of the children nationally who need a caring advocate have one. You can change that.

Learn more about CASA and its volunteer advocate training program by calling Whitney McLaughlin, executive director of CASA of Northeast Tennessee, at 461-3500. Information about CASA can also be found online at casanetn.org.