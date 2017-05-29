Should downsizing county board be put on hold?

Commissioners voted 13-10 in 2015 to reduce their numbers from 25 to 15 in the 2018 election. The action will result in one commissioner representing each district.

In his lawsuit, Daniel (who plans to seek a seat on the County Commission next year) claims the redistricting plan “decreases county residents’ representation of ‘One voice, one vote’ by decreasing the number of representatives that come from rural districts, does not address the current locations of minorities and are unable to address the true number of voters at a given precinct.”

Daniel also told Press staff writer Zach Vance he thinks the seven-year-old data used to make the new districts is outdated and violates the Tennessee Constitution. Meanwhile, county officials reject Daniel’s claims.

“The (redistricting) plan adopted by the Washington County Commission in January 2016 was adopted in compliance with state law, which authorizes the reapportionment to be done at any time, and guarantees substantially equal representation for the citizens of Washington County,” Washington County Attorney Tom Seeley said in the statement.

Washington County Commissioners had an opportunity to reduce the size of the board in 2011. That’s when county officials used data from a recent census to redraw commission districts.

Instead of reducing their ranks then, commissioners decided to remain at their current number. There are now 25 members of the board who get paid a monthly salary of $375 for their public service. That represents an annual cost of $112,500 to county taxpayers.

Many commissioners campaigned on reducing the board’s size in 2014, saying the move would save taxpayers money. One of those members was Commissioner Larry England, who told the Press that downsizing the commission was a major issue in his district.

