Because children are naturally curious, a loaded gun can present a dangerous temptation. There are things, however, that adults can do to keep guns out of the hands of children. Parents should start by talking to their children about not touching or playing with guns.

It’s important for children to be taught that guns are not toys and they should never handle a gun without proper adult supervision.

Gun owners should keep their weapons locked in cabinets and/or use trigger locks. Many local law enforcement agencies have these trigger locks on hand, often free for the asking.

Parents should encourage their children to immediately inform adults if they see or hear of a gun, emphasizing the point that they would not be tattling, but preserving safety.

And parents also should make sure the adults who live in the homes that their children visit are also responsible with their guns.