Americans need to enjoy this long weekend

While most Americans will be off work Monday to observe Memorial Day, there will still be a number of you doing something work-related — whether it be checking your business email or compiling a list of things to do when you return to the office Tuesday.

It’s no surprise to hear researchers say employees in the United States put in many more hours on the job than do workers in Europe. Studies show Americans clock in at nearly 2,000 work hours per capita annually.

This dedication to work has even impacted the number of days many Americans take for vacation. Europeans revel in taking their holidays. Americans, on the other hand, are taking fewer vacation days.

So while Europeans work to live, it appears we Americans live to work.

The number of hours worked per employee in the United States rose by 20 percent between 1970 and 2002. That hyperproductivity, however, may be taking its toll in other ways. Studies show a majority of pre-austerity European workers reported they were quite satisfied with their lives. Fewer American workers professed to such happiness.

So it’s true that all work and no play does make one dull. So lighten up, fellow Americans, and enjoy your day off from work.

And if you are traveling this Memorial Day Weekend, law enforcement officials want to remind you to buckle up before leaving your driveway. Putting on your seat belt is something drivers and passengers should do whenever they are in a moving vehicle.