Buckle up and be safe this Memorial Day weekend

We remind motorists who routinely violate the state’s seat belt and other highway laws that failing to obey the rules of the road could earn you a ticket.

Federal highway safety officials say unbuckled men account for more than half of Americans killed each year. Tennessee has embarked on an aggressive public awareness campaign to reverse those numbers.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign involves checkpoints, patrols and public service announcements to help enforce seat belt laws. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will also be on the lookout this long holiday weekend for drunken drivers.

Driving while intoxicated has many consequences that not only include arrest, court fees and jail time, but serious injury or death — not only for the drunken driver, but for anyone who has the misfortune of meeting him or her on the highway.

If you are hosting a Memorial Day cookout or picnic that includes alcohol, be sure to offer your guests plenty of water and other non-alcoholic beverages, as well as snacks and appetizers.

A good host is watchful of how much alcohol a guest has consumed, and knows when to take the keys away from a guest who has had too much to drink.