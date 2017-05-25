The buzzing and biting means mosquitoes are back

And while most Americans consider mosquitoes to be nothing more than a biting nuisance, they can pose a real public health threat.

The Environmental Protection Agency says mosquito-borne diseases affect millions of people worldwide each year. Some species of mosquitoes can transmit diseases such as dengue fever and malaria to humans, as well as a variety of diseases to wildlife and domestic animals.

Last year, health officials were warning of the threat from the Zika virus transmitted by mosquitoes. Adults infected with the Zika virus typically suffer mild symptoms, but there is evidence that pregnant women are much more impacted by the illness.

The number of reported cases of West Nile virus, which is another disease transmitted through mosquito bites, has declined in recent years, thanks in part to the efforts of Johnson City and other local governments to use chemical and biological pesticides to control the mosquito population.

You can take steps to control the mosquito population on your property by eliminating breeding habitats for the insects. That means getting rid of any standing water around the home, including water in potted plant dishes, garbage cans, old tires and wading pools.

It’s important to remember mosquitoes can breed in any puddle that lasts more than four days. In fact, as little as a thimble full of water can serve as a nursery for baby mosquitoes.

That’s why homeowners should keep drains, ditches and culverts clear of weeds and trash. Doing so reduces the breeding opportunities for these pesky visitors.