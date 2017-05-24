ATVs should never be treated merely as toys

Among the patients treated at VUMC this year were 14 children hurt in ATV accidents.

Most of the injuries were the result of riders not wearing helmets and from having more than one rider on a vehicle built for only one person.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Tennessee ranks seventh in the nation for the number of ATV-related deaths (492) recorded since 1982. Officials say that number includes the 64 Tennesseans killed in ATV accidents between 2013 and 2015.

Nationwide, the CPSC estimates more than 150,000 people are treated in emergency rooms annually for ATV-related injuries, and more than a quarter of them are children. This alarming figure cries out for action, but what should be done to reverse this trend?

Many concerned parents and consumer safety advocates are calling for tougher state and federal regulations involving children and ATVs. They argue the design of ATVs makes them extremely dangerous.

ATV manufacturers, however, say it’s not the vehicle but the driver who’s at fault for accidents.

The CPSC says it must be understood that ATVs are not toys. They are powerful machines that should command the respect the rider, regardless of his or her age. That means riders should thoroughly familiarize themselves with ATVs before they take to the trails.

Accidents can and do happen to the most careful of riders, and even the most experienced ATVers are subject to serious head injuries if they are not wearing a helmet. Studies show wearing a helmet can help riders reduce their risk of head injury in crashes by up to 85 percent.

Tennessee lawmakers approved a law in 2007 requiring helmets for ATV riders younger than 18. However, the measure makes an exception for private property.

This exemption, along with another that allows adults to operate ATVs without helmets in Tennessee wildlife management areas, should be ended.