Is Tennessee's new abortion ban constitutional?

The anti-abortion law, sponsored by state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, takes effect on July 1. It has been called constitutionally suspect by the state’s top legal counsel.

The Associated Press reports the law requires doctors to determine viability by a series of tests, including measuring the head of a fetus if gestation is 20 weeks or more. Physicians who abort viable fetuses after that point could be charged with a state felony unless the woman is at risk of death or serious injury.

Opponents of the law said it is contrary to established medical standards and interferes with a woman’s ability to make a personal decision on her health. Republican lawmakers, however, disagreed and voted down amendments to include exceptions in the measure for rape and incest.

Earlier this year, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the measure could be found unconstitutional because it doesn’t account for severe mental and emotional harm when considering if an abortion is medically necessary.

The law bans abortions even if a woman has a mental health condition, diagnosed or otherwise, that might lead her to commit suicide or harm herself.

Nonetheless, Slatery said his office would defend the law if it is challenged.

